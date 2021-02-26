Secy RDD asks BDOs to expedite ongoing development works

Excelsior Correspondent

DODA, Feb 26: Secretary Rural Development Department, Sheetal Nanda, today reviewed implementation of various flagship schemes in Doda and Kishtwar districts during a marathon meeting chaired by her during extensive visit to the area.

The meeting was attended by Deputy Commissioner, Doda, Dr Sagar D Doifode, Director RDD, Jammu, Sudershan Kumar; Additional Secretary, RDD, Pran Singh; Joint Director Planning, Subash Chander Sharma; Assistant Commissioner Development, Prem Singh Chib, ACD, Kishtwar, Kishore Singh Katoch; DPO Doda, Mohammad Idrees Lone, besides other senior officers of the department.

Secretary had a detailed block wise review of both the districts regarding implementation of Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act (MGNREGA), Pradhan Mantri Awaas Yojana (PMAY), budget performance, payments of wages, details of Aadhar Seeding (ABP conversion), details of incomplete and ongoing works for 2018-19 and 2019-20, person days generated during 2019-20, status of works being executed under CD and Panchayat, Labour budget for 2020-21 and its uploading status, status of liabilities under MGNREGA, job card seeding, geo tagging of MGNREGA phase I and II, construction of panchayat ghars etc.

She expressed dismay over slow pace of progress on several vital works and issued strict instructions to BDOs to expedite the ongoing development works for timely completion. She exhorted upon the officers to maintain transparency and accountability in execution of all works being executed in RDD sector in the districts. She stressed on close monitoring of ongoing works to ensure quality and timely completion.

Secretary directed the BDOs to ensure timely payments to beneficiaries under PMAY and other schemes besides achieving 100% Aadhar seeding of job card holders and geo-tagging of all development works within the stipulated time frame. She also instructed the concerned for ensuring maintaining a comprehensive database of works done with complete details regarding physical and financial achievements under different schemes.

While reviewing the physical and financial progress and new targets under MGNREGA, Secretary directed the BDOs to complete all works taken up under the scheme during 2018-19, 2019-20 and 2020-21. She called for achieving 100% targets under CD Panchayat funds. She also stressed upon the BDOs and field staff to make sure fortnightly payments to all MGNREGA workers besides uploading completed works on Citizen Information Board (CIB) before payments.

She asked the ACDs to ensure implementation of all directions issued in the meeting. She stressed enhanced coordination among the field functionaries and MIS operators so that pendencies shall be avoided.

She asked the BDOs to complete all sanctioned houses within this financial year besides mobilizing their men and machinery for effective implementation of all schemes and coverage of 100 per cent eligible beneficiaries.

Earlier, Secretary e-inaugurated 663 newly constructed PMAY houses and dedicated 8 community works to people of Doda district.