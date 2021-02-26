BJP Kissan Morcha holds Working Committee meet

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Feb 26: J&K BJP Kissan Morcha held its Working Committee meeting at BJP Headquarter, Trikuta Nagar, here, today.

Working Committee meeting was addressed by J&K BJP president, Ravinder Raina, party general secretary (Org), Ashok Kaul, All Morcha in charge, Munish Sharma, Kissan Morcha president, Omi Khajuria, Prabhari Nand Kishore and other senior leaders of party.

Ravinder Raina showed his full satisfaction over the working of Kisaan Morcha activists. He asked them to organize mass awareness programmes in the rural areas in order to ensure that the schemes of Centre and State Governments like Kisaan Sammaan Nidhi KCC card veterinary schemes fishers and agriculture schemes reach to the intended farmer population. All farmers stand in support with PM, Narendra Modi and any rumour floated by the unscrupulous elements will be cleared in no time, he further said.

Ashok Kaul said that the farmers’ issues are till date best addressed by the Prime Minister, Narendra Modi led Government at the Centre. He said that the earlier Governments led by Congress intentionally did not work for the welfare of farmers and doing only fake propaganda on Kissan Bill.

Omi Khajuria also said that Morcha will organize Kissan Sammelan at various levels and assured the senior party leadership that the Morcha will not leave any stone unturned to reach the intended population.

Munish Sharma prompted the Morcha leaders to increase their working and be ready for the forthcoming elections.

Raman Singh, Rohit Verma, Yog Dutt Sharma were among the other prominent Morcha leaders present in the meeting.