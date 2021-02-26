Will make J&K winter sports hub: PM

Mata Vaishno Devi sports complex to get accreditation: Rijiju

Spread message of peace: LG to sportspersons

Excelsior Correspondent

NEW DELHI/SRINAGAR, Feb 26: Prime Minister Narendra Modi today inaugurated the second Khelo India Winter Games in Gulmarg and said that the event is a step towards making Jammu and Kashmir a hub of winter sports.

Athletes from 27 States and Union Territories are competing in the Games which will conclude on March 2.

“This is a step towards making India’s presence felt in the international winter games arena and also make Jammu and Kashmir a hub of winter sports,” he said in a virtual address.

“These games in Gulmarg show that Jammu and Kashmir is eager to reach new heights of peace and development. These Games will strengthen the resolve for ‘Ek Bharat, Shreshth Bharat’.

“I am told the participation has doubled this year and it is a reflection of the inclination towards winter sports in the country,” he added.

The disciplines to be competed the Games include alpine skiing, nordic ski, snowboarding, ski mountaineering, ice hockey, and ice skating among others.

“When you show your talent in Khelo India-Winter Games, remember that you are not just a part of a sport, but you are also the brand ambassador of a self-reliant India,” the PM said addressing the 1200 participants who have converged at the picturesque Gulmarg.

“The world evaluates India through what you do on the field,” he added.

The Games are being organised by the sports ministry and the Winter Games Association of Jammu and Kashmir.

“The two Khelo India centre of excellence in Jammu and Srinagar and Khelo India centres in 20 districts are great facilities for the young players. Such centres are being opened all over the world,” the PM stated.

Sports Minister Kirren Rijiju, who was present in Gulmarg for the inauguration, reiterated his resolve to make India a sporting powerhouse.

“Sports joins States and communities. When a woman from north-east Mary Kom wins a medal, the entire country celebrates. Sports and culture are soft powers of a country,” he said in his address.

“Last time we had announced 100 small Khelo India centres here. We have already approved 40 of them and the rest will be approved in the coming financial year,” he revealed.

“We have also decided to give Mata Vaishno Devi Sport Complex a Khelo India Academy accreditation,” he added.

Meanwhie, Lieutenant Governor, Manoj Sinha also addressed the huge gathering during inaugural ceremony of the mega event at world famous winter sports destination – Gulmarg.

From February 26 to March 2, more than 600 athletes from all over the country are participating in different winter-sports disciplines including Alpine Skiing, Nordic Ski, Snowboarding, Snow Mountaineering, Ice Hockey, Ice Skating, Ice Stock and Snow Shoe.

Speaking on the occasion, Sinha called upon the participating sportspersons to spread the message of peace, unity, goodwill, love and empowerment.

“Let us share this experience of unifying power of sports with the world,” he remarked.

Gulmarg has been acknowledged as a promising winter-sports destination in the international circuit. Khelo India Winter Games is not merely an event, it is a mission to bring together the youth from all over the country and showcase our sporting talent to the world,” the Lt Governor observed.

He said that the mega event is one of the many efforts aimed at engaging the youth in constructive and positive activities.

Expressing gratitude towards the Central Government for taking several measures for the development of the sports sector in J&K, Sinha observed that the Government of India under the able leadership of the Prime Minister is providing state-of-the-art sports infrastructure, world class coaching and modern resources for promotion of sports in J&K.

Underscoring the significance of sports, he said that ‘Unity in Diversity’ is the beauty of sports that makes us stronger. It is a powerful medium to spread peace and building a better society, he maintained.

The Lt Governor said that organizing winter games in the UT would promote the local talent and popularize the winter sports among the youth.

Highlighting measures taken by the UT Government for bringing a revolution in the sports sector of J&K, Sinha said that the Sports Department and J&K Sports Council have been working with great commitment to engage more youth in sports activities.

“We are taking sports to the panchayats and villages of J&K. Within a year, every panchayat in the UT will be equipped with modern sports facilities. This will give further push to the Fit India Movement,” he observed.

The Lt Governor reiterated the Government’s commitment to provide best quality facilities to the sportspersons so that they can bring laurels at different national and international platforms making J&K and the nation proud.

During the Back to Village-3 programme, all the 4290 Panchayats of the UT have been provided with sports kits worth Rs 20,000 each as per the local requirements, he added.

For encouragement of sports talent, the Lt Governor said that the Government is providing sustained hand-holding to budding sports talent at grassroots level and experienced coaches are being roped in to hone their skills.

The Government has signed an MoU with Suresh Raina Cricket Academy to develop promising cricketers of J&K to National & International levels with a comprehensive training programme at a professional level, he added.

Addressing the sportspersons, the Lt Governor advised them to showcase the sportsmen spirit and learn from each other to enhance their skill sets.

You are role models for what the country and Jammu & Kashmir wants to see in today’s heroes. This is your moment in Gulmarg and over the next 5 days, not just Jammu & Kashmir but India will be looking to you for inspiration,” Sinha asked the sportspersons.

Speaking on the impact of winter games on tourism, he said that the winter games would give a further boost to tourism sector in J&K, besides giving a fillip to the socio-economic development of the region.