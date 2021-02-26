Create online system for monitoring of equipments in hospitals: Nitishwar

* Reviews implementation of LG’s directions

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Feb 26: Continuing the weekly review meetings on progress of digital initiatives and implementation of various departmental projects, Principal Secretary to Lieutenant Governor, Nitishwar Kumar chaired a series of meetings at the Civil Secretariat here today. The meetings are undertaken to fast track the implementation of Lt Governor’s directions for seamless delivery of public services.

Speaking to the Deputy Commissioners, the Principal Secretary sought details of mobile applications and web portals running successfully in their respective districts and the public reception regarding them. He said that the most successful of these projects would be implemented throughout the UT.

For reviewing developmental activities and progress of various ongoing departmental projects, the Principal Secretary later met with Administrative Secretaries of various departments.

During the meeting, the Principal Secretary called for creating an online monitoring system to keep track of functional and faulty equipment in hospitals and other health centres. He also directed Director Health Services to act on the same.

The Principal Secretary, while speaking with the senior officers of Culture and Tourism departments, called for creating an online service cum database of tourist guides in the UT. The service needs to incorporate features which help give accreditation and rating to tourist guides and provide feedback to the department, said the Principal Secretary.

Speaking on the occasion, the Principal Secretary called for taking stern action against private companies that are causing unnecessary delays in execution of Governmental projects. He also called for efficient utilisation of labour cess on welfare of labourers and their kids.

Similarly, works by Departments of Power Development, Skill Development, Tribal Affairs, Forest, Jal Shakti, Home, Cooperatives, Science & Technology, Animal Husbandry & Fishing, Industries & Commerce, and Transport among various others were also reviewed by the Principal Secretary.