Traders, transporters, others want end to tax terrorism

Protest against ambiguous GST

JAMMU, Feb 26: A strong protest demonstration was held here, today on a call given by Confederation of All India Traders (CAIT) against ambiguous GST laws. Demanding simplification and removal of ambiguity surrounding the GST laws, Neeraj Anand, president Chamber of Traders Federation led demonstration was joined and addressed by all stake holders including tax practitioners and transporters.

Addressing media at Gole Market, Gandhi Nagar, Neeraj Anand who is also national vice president, CAIT maintained that from being introduced as Good and Simple Tax , GST is turning into an oppressive regime leading to tax terrorism of sorts.

Click here to wartch video

Traders , transporters and tax practitioners work as a combo , it is for the first time that a tax system has hit them so hard that all stakeholders are perplexed and de-motivated by the working environment, said Neeraj adding that implementation of the frequently changing laws is further making life miserable for already confused businessmen who have to face threat of being arrested besides attachment of property. “This uncertainty must end said Neeraj while sharing how stress related health issues are shortening the life span of genuine businessmen and tax practitioners alike who are working 24X7 and still unable to meet the requirements.

Neatar Bandhari, president Tax Practitioners Bar Association, J&K called for review of many provisions and cancellation of few. He maintained that GST provisions due to over 900 modifications are not even clear to many experts. Its implementation as a law and order issue is further adding to the bad taste. “Government can modify the whole system over 900 times but gullible businessman can not even revise his return, how fair is that, I leave it for you to ponder” said Bhandari

Gajjan Singh, president J&K Motor Transport Companies Association, in his address explained how eway -billing complications are hampering logistics especially in hilly and conflict zone like J&K. Expiry of validity of eway bills and huge penalty imposition is giving sleepless nights to the transporters, he added.

A large number of trade heads were present during the demonstration and all were wearing black badges as a mark of protest.

Meanwhile, CAIT national president B C Bhartia and secretary general of CAIT, Praveen Khandelal while claiming the tremendous success of the Bharat Vyapar Bandh said that the arbitrary and unfettered powers given to tax officials will bring Inspector Raj in the country once again and instead of using it against the tax offenders , the harassment and victimisation of the honest and tax complying traders can not be ruled out on the basis of trader’s past experience.