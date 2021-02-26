DDC Rajouri takes comprehensive review of RDD sector

Excelsior Correspondent

RAJOURI, Feb 26: District Development Commissioner Rajouri, Rajesh Kumar Shavan, today convened a meeting of officers of Rural Development Department to review physical and financial achievements of all the schemes under implementation in the district.

The District Development Commissioner took a comprehensive review of progress on Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (PMAY), Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act (MGNREGA), Aadhaar seeding, status of Aadhaar based payments, progress on FTO generation, preservation and renovation of water bodies, skill development of the masons; registration of vendors; Geo-tagging of the Rural Development Assets; repair renovation of the irrigation khuls and construction of the new khuls; completion of the Anganwadi centres, and other issues.

At the outset, the Assistant Commissioner Development Rajouri, Sushil Khajuria apprised the DDC about the status of physical and financial progress of the centrally sponsored schemes in the district and achievements made so far under various schemes.

The District Development Commissioner advised the RDD officers to depute an official along with the required documents at the concerned JK Bank branch for Aadhaar seeding. Similar directions had been conveyed to the Bank Managers during the DLRC meeting.

The District Development Commissioner also asked the ACD and DPO to submit a list of water bodies and a plan for repair and renovation of these water bodies.

The District Development Commissioner asked the DPO to consult the Agriculture Officer before finalizing the plan.

The District Development Commissioner made it clear that there should be no laxity in terms of quality of the work and said special teams would be constituted to monitor the progress and quality of the works.

The DDC also directed the Block Development Officers to submit a list of Government buildings occupied illegally in their respective jurisdiction,so that the buildings can be vacated and put in for public use.

The meeting was attended by ADC Rajouri, Sher Singh; PO ICDS, Kartar Singh; ACD, Sushil Khajuria; DPO Chanderkant Bhagat; DIO, Narinder Kumar and Block Development officers.