Birth anniversary of Hazrat Imam Ali celebrated

Excelsior Correspondent

KARGIL, Feb 26: Birth anniversary of Hazrat Imam Ali was celebrated in Ladakh by Anjuman Jamiyat Ullama Isna Ashriya Kargil (AJUIAK) Ladakh at Hozia Campus Kargil in which thousands of people participated.

On this occasion Hujatul Islam Wal Muslameen Syed Naseem Ul Hassan Rizvi (Hafiz-e-Nahjul Balagh) was the special invitee.

The programme was presided over by President AJUIAK Ladakh, Sheikh Nazir Mehdi Mohammadi.

Other prominent personalities who witnessed the occasion were Chairman/Chief Executive Councillor LAHDC Kargil, Feroz Ahmad Khan; ASP Kargil, Iftiqar Chowdhary; Vice President AJUIAK, General Secretary and other executive members.

On this occasion speakers threw light on the life and history of Hazrat Imam Ali and his contributions in maintaining law, justice and better administration system.

Naat Khawain enthralled the audiences with their beautiful recitations of Manqabat.

While delivering sermon, Syed Naseem Ul Hassan Rizvi said that Imam Ali is respected by both Sunni and Shia Muslims for his honesty, belief, courage, knowledge, loyalty to Prophet Muhammad and for his devotion to Islam.

He talked about early life of Imam Ali and said that Imam Ali married the Prophet’s daughter Fatimah in 623 AD who gave birth to Imam Hasan and Imam Hussein, the second and third Imams of Shia Muslims.

Rizvi also talked about battles Imam Ali fought and reforms he brought.

Sheikh Nazir Ul Mehdi Mohammadi while thanking the administration for making adequate arrangements for the smooth conduct of the occasion urged upon the people to imbibe the teachings of Hazrat Imam Ali for a successful life.

He prayed for peace and harmony in the society and development of mankind.