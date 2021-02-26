Displaced persons from PoJK stage protest demonstration

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Feb 26: The displaced persons from Pak occupied Jammu and Kashmir (PoJK) today held protest demonstration near Press Club of Jammu here today.

Led by Capt (Retd) Yudhvir Singh Chib, president PoJK DPs Front -1947, 1965, 1971 and Non- Camp 1971, a large number of members of the Front assembled near Press Club of Jammu during this morning and held massive protest demonstration. They were shouting slogans against the State Administration, Relief and Rehabilitation Department and also in support of their demands.

They pointed out that displaced persons were provided Rs 2000 crore relief package by the Prime Minister Narendra Modi but the distribution process was very slow. The identification process has been on snails pace. The left out families are facing hardships and moving from pillar to post but they have been still deprived of the package to the tune of Rs 5.50 lakh.

Chib demanded that 12 Assembly seats be reserved for the displaced persons from PoJK, Backward Class status be given to the DPs of PoJK, wards of DPs be given reservation in employment and educational/ technical institutions, identity cards be issued to all the DPs, Development Board for the welfare of PoJK DPs be constituted, ownership rights be given to the Camp DPs of 1965-71, JPC Report should ve implemented, Delimitation exercise be completed before Assembly elections. He further demanded that balance amount of Rs 24.5 lakh per family may also be released as per JPC Report.

Prominent among those who accompanied Capt Chib included, JP Sharma, RP Singh, Kulbir Singh, Kuldip Singh Chib, Sakndya Devi, Sukhjinder Singh, Capt Sudesh Chib, Master Kehar Singh, P S Salathia, Pritama Kumari, Bimla Devi, Tara Singh and others.