Secy L&E meets representatives of Labour Trade Unions

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, July 28: Presidents and representatives of various trade unions of the labourers met Secretary, Labour and Employment (L&E), Rehana Batul at Civil Secretariat, here today.

The representatives from Labour Unions of Kashmir participated in the meet through video conferencing. During the meeting, latest challenges being faced by the labourers working in various sectors of Jammu and Kashmir were discussed in detail. The meeting was attended by CEO/Secretary JK B&OCWWB, Munir Ul Islam; Labour Commissioner, J&K, Abdul Rashid War; and other senior officers of the Department.

From the labour unions, the meeting was attended by presidents, general secretaries and other representatives of Centre of Indian Trade Union, Bhartiya Mazdoor Sangh, Indian National Trade Union Council, State Central Labour Union, Kashmir Labour Union, ASCOMS Employees Welfare Association, Chenab Textile Mill Mazdoor Union, Marble Workers Union, Kashmir Private Diagnostics Centres Association, Kashmir Valley Hair and Beauty Saloons Union, J&K Tourism Employees Union, etc.

Speaking during the meeting, Rehana Batul said that labourers are an integral part of economic development of our country including J&K. She underlined that the Government is committed for welfare of the labourers- local as well as those coming from other parts of the country.

She apprised unions about welfare measures being taken by the Government through J&K Building and Other Construction Workers Welfare Board, Employees State Insurance Schemes, among others. She also informed that Government has recently revised the Minimum Wages required to be paid to the labourers in categories of unskilled, semi-skilled, skilled and highly skilled and Ministerial.

The Secretary disclosed that the activities of Employees State Insurance Schemes will get an impetus as the Governing Body of the Society has been revamped. She also asked representatives of all the unions to submit their suggestions, representations and grievances, if any, to the Department which shall be given due consideration.