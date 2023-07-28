Sikh Community dismayed over reservation, says ignored again

Excelsior Correspondent

Srinagar, July 28: The All Sikh Gurdwara Prabandhak Committee (ASGPC) of Kashmir, along with the United Kashmir Sikh Progressive Forum, expressed deep disappointment today stating that their hopes for reservations in the J&K Assembly were dashed once again. Despite suffering immensely, the Sikh community leaders claimed that their demands have been repeatedly ignored.

Chairman of ASGPC, Baldev Singh, along with other Sikh leaders, voiced their concerns during a press conference held here. Singh revealed that they had been assured by Home Minister Amit Shah of a 2-seat reservation in the Assembly for non-migrant Kashmiri Sikhs. “However, the community was recently informed that their demands had not been addressed,” he said.

Singh passionately highlighted the sacrifices made by the Sikh community in the past, stating, “In 1947, 35 thousand Sikhs laid down their lives for this nation, yet even after enduring countless hardships, nothing has been done to fulfil our aspirations. Until 1957, 2 seats were reserved for Kashmiri Sikhs, and this time, we hoped for a positive outcome, but our hopes have been shattered.”

He emphasized that despite facing turmoil and challenges, the Sikh community remained steadfast in Kashmir and did not migrate like some others.

“It seems that if we had left the Valley, we might have received the reservation like other communities. But we chose to stay here, and in return, we have been given nothing,” Singh lamented. He questioned the purpose of staying in J&K if the government continues to neglect their demands.

The Sikh bodies recalled the early 90s when they were compelled to relocate to towns and cities, leaving their ancestral estates behind. They claimed to have suffered economically and politically, yet no adequate policy for their rehabilitation and compensation has been announced or implemented.

Appealing to political parties for support, the Sikh leaders urged figures such as Farooq Abdullah, Ghulam Nabi Azad, Mehbooba Mufti and Altaf Bukhari to raise their voices in support of the community’s demand for reservation in the J&K Assembly. They emphasized that this representation was essential to address their concerns adequately.