‘Bollywood must return to Kashmir’s enchanting beauty for filmmaking’

Movie ‘Lafzon Mein Pyaar’ set for release on August 4

Excelsior Correspondent

SRINAGAR, July 28: Bollywood actor Vivek Anand Mishra, while promoting his upcoming film ‘Lafzon Mein Pyaar,’ today expressed deep admiration for the picturesque Kashmir valley and called upon the film industry to return to the region to explore its enchanting beauty.

Addressing a press conference here, Mishra recounted his own experience shooting a film in Bhaderwah district back in 2017. He was captivated by the mesmerizing beauty of the J&K region and declared it a dream come true for any filmmaker to shoot in such breathtaking landscapes.

“I always loved visiting mountains, but the beauty of Kashmir left me spellbound when I landed in Srinagar yesterday,” Mishra stated. He encouraged Bollywood filmmakers to consider Kashmir as a prime filming location, emphasizing that the natural beauty eliminates the need for artificial sets, making the filmmaking process even more appealing.

Highlighting the potential benefits for the Valley, Mishra expressed confidence that more film productions in Kashmir would boost tourism and generate employment opportunities for locals.

The actor, renowned for his roles in various TV shows and films, including the blockbuster ‘Antaryatri Mahapurush,’ shared his passion for the region and its immense potential as a filming destination.

Mishra’s co-star, Kanchan Agnihotri, also spoke highly of the local talent in Kashmir, praising artists like Waqar Khan and Kabul Bukhari for their remarkable skills.

To further promote the growth of talent in the region, Bollywood actor Lalit Parimoo, known for his work in the acclaimed film ‘Haider,’ announced a forthcoming workshop for Kashmiri students interested in pursuing acting.

The workshop, scheduled from 21st to 27th August at Tagore Hall, Srinagar, aims to nurture raw talent and guide aspiring actors on how to break into the film industry.

The film ‘Lafzon Mein Pyaar,’ directed by Dhiraj Mishra and Raja Randeep Giri, showcases the musical love story with family drama. Produced and written by Ashok Sawhny “Sahil,” the film features a talented cast, including Anita Raj, Zarina Wahab, Prashant Rai, Sarwar Mir, Vaani Dogra, Megha Joshi, Mahima Gupta, Sachin Bhandari, Ismile Choudhary, and Avinash Kumar.

Kashmiri musician Kabul Bukhari, who composed and sang the film’s songs and ghazals, expressed his pride in promoting a Bollywood film in his homeland. “Lafzon Mein Pyaar” is set to release on August 4th in the multiplexes of Srinagar and Jammu.