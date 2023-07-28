PoJK DPs protest; demand ST status, land allotment

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, July 28: The Displaced Persons from Pak occupied Jammu and Kashmir today held protest demonstration projecting their demand of providing ST status and allotment of land retrieved from illegal occupants recently.

A large number of DPs under the banner of PoJK DPs’ Front 1947, 1965 and 1971 and (Non Camp) led by its president, Capt Yudhvir Singh Chib assembled at Maharaja Hari Singh Park in Jammu and started protest demonstration. They were demanding ST status for the Displaced Persons from PoJK. They said that they were not against the ST status to the Paharis from Rajouri and Poonch but they also fall in the same category. They deserve the same status as they are originally from the same area.

They further demanded that they should be given compensation @ Rs 30 lakh per family as recommended by the JPC. They extended gratitude to the Modi Govt for providing Rs 5.5 lakh per family but maintained that it was just one installment of the total package/ amount recommended by JPC.

They at the same time lauded the JKUT administration for retrieving land from the land encroachers who had illegally occupied Government lands. They said that the land so retrieved be allotted to the PoJK DPs and other refugees. Land should also be allotted top non-camp refugees, they pleaded.

Capt Yudhvir Singh demanded that out of the 24 seats kept for the PoJK area, 12 seats be allotted to the DPs from PoJK in the J&K Assembly. Refugees from Chhamb, settled in Pargwal area with hard work had cultivated lands along the bank of Chenab river. Under Roshni Act they were allotted lands prepared by them with hard work but the same have now been snatched by the Government. The government by taking lenient view should restore those lands to them, he added.

Prominent among those who joined included JP Sharma, Kuldip Singh Chib, Kulbir Singh, Sakandya Devi, Sudesh Rani, Kamal Sharma and others.