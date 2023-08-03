Secy H&ME reviews preparedness of possible dengue epidemic

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Aug 3: Secretary Health and Medical Education (H&ME), Bhupinder Kumar today reviewed the preparedness of department for possible dengue epidemic at Civil Secretariat here.

Principals of all GMCs of J&K; Director Health Services, Jammu/ Kashmir; Additional Secretary, H&ME; Joint Commissioner Jammu Municipal Corporation; Medical Superintendents of Jammu Division; Chief Medical Officers of all districts; State Surveillance Officer, Jammu/Kashmir and other officers attended the meeting.

Addressing the officers during the meeting, Secretary Health emphasized that dengue is emerging threat in the coming months as it is seasonal disease of monsoon and post-monsoon period. He exhorted upon all the stake holders to focus on three pronged strategy for control and prevention of dengue like case management, IEC/BCC and Integrated Vector Control Management.

The Secretary called upon the officers for aggressive IEC/BCC campaign for awareness of the community be carried out on local radio, television and through Jammu Municipal Corporation garbage collection Vans.

Bhupinder Kumar issued on-spot instructions to enhance surveillance activities of Vector Borne Diseases in districts, identification of the high risk areas should be prioritized and accordingly strategies for integrated vector management (IVM) be worked out.

He emphasized upon officers to ensure availability of diagnostic kits/ drugs, insecticides and other logistics in all districts of Jammu division. He further directed all CMOs to enhance surveillance and source reduction activities for control of dengue.

During the meeting, a power point presentation highlighting strategies adopted by the department for control of dengue, epidemiological data and key strategies for control of dengue was presented State Malariologist, J&K, Dr. Harjeet Rai.