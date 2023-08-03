Three held for murder in Akhnoor’s Chowki Choura

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Aug 3: Three persons were arrested for allegedly murdering one person in Makara Village of Chowki Choura Area here in Akhnoor, Police said.

They said Devinder Kumar and Ravi Kumar of Devi Nagar, Madhya Pradesh and Pawan Kumar of Pouni, Reasi, were held for the murder of one Mumtaz Ansari son of Raza Din Ansari of Gorakhpur, Uttar Pradesh, at present Makara, Chowki Choura, on August 1 evening.

Giving details, SSP Jammu, Chandan Kohli said, information was received at Police Post Chowki Choura on August 1 evening regarding the murder of one Mumtaz Ansari.

Accordingly, he said, a police team of Akhnoor Police Station under the supervision of SP Rural Rahul Charak, led by SDPO Akhnoor Mohan Lal, and assisted by SHO Akhnoor, Inspector Zaheer Mushtaq, started investigation and rounded up 12 suspects.

During questioning, three of the suspects confessed to their involvement in the crime, said the SSP Jammu.

He said all the accused have been arrested within 48 hours of the commission of crime and booked in case FIR number 222/2023 under sections 302/34 IPC at Police Station Akhnoor.

A knife used in the commission of the crime has also been seized from the accused, said the police officer.

Further investigations are on, he said.