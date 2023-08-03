Kashmiri innovator’s novel solar car secures patent, awaits investors

Disheartened over lack of assistance from Govt, companies

Irfan Tramboo

Srinagar, Aug 3: In a significant development for the world of renewable energy, Bilal Ahmad Mir, the mastermind behind a groundbreaking solar car, has successfully obtained the patent from the Controller of Patents, Government of India.

The achievement marks a turning point for Mir’s ambitious project, attracting potential investors and companies essential for advancing the car towards market readiness.

Elated with the approval of his patent application, Mir revealed that he initiated the process in the early months of 2022, and after rigorous evaluation, the Controller of the Patents, Government of India finally granted him the patent on July 26, 2023.

“Obtaining a patent for such an innovative project is usually challenging, but I’m proud to have achieved this milestone. I have also applied for an international patent because the features of my solar car are unprecedented globally,” he stated.

Hailing from the picturesque Tangmarg area of North Kashmir and currently residing in Sanat Nagar for over three decades, Mir is not just an innovator but also a dedicated mathematics teacher. His passion for clean energy solutions led him on a remarkable 12-year journey to develop the solar-powered vehicle.

While certain details about the solar car have been revealed to the public, Mir disclosed that his creation boasts remarkable features like gullwing doors and advanced solar panels, a novelty that sets it apart from existing electric vehicles.

The car operates on a combination of battery and solar power, and Mir has made further enhancements to the solar panels. One standout feature is the expansion capability of the solar panels and a unique solar umbrella—an innovation sure to capture the world’s attention.

Last year, Mir showcased a glimpse of his creation, capturing widespread attention and praise, including acknowledgement from prominent figures like Anand Mahindra. However, despite the appreciation, Mir lamented that concrete support or backing from the government or other organizations never materialized.

Mir has so far invested over Rs 20 lakh from his own pocket to advance the project without any external assistance, leaving him puzzled by the lack of recognition from the LG-led administration in particular and the Government of India and its institutions in general. “Whatever I did, it has been all on my own; nobody provided any assistance; the irony is that I did not get any appreciation or assistance even from the administration; as if no one saw my solar car. I don’t know why.”

With the patent now secured, Mir is hopeful that his invention will finally attract investors and financiers willing to contribute to its further development. “The patent provides me with a copyright, granting exclusive rights to the design. Any company seeking to replicate my invention will require my permission first. This official recognition of novelty will undoubtedly draw investors closer to my vision. I am optimistic that the patent will pave the way for increased financial support and other valuable assistance,” he expressed.