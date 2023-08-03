SSP reviews security scenario

Excelsior Correspondent

REASI, Aug 3: Ahead of Indepedence Day, SSP Reasi Amit Gupta reviewed present security scenario in the district.

The District Police chief Amit Gupta with the aim to share information between different agencies operating in district Reasi, conducted a subsidiary multi-agency centre meeting in his office chambers Reasi.

The meeting was attended by the CO of IR 1st Battalion RC Kotwal, SSP; ASP Reasi Master Popsy, SP Katra Vipin Chandran, DySP Hqs Reasi Neeraj Padyar, SDPO Mahore Chabbil Singh, SDPO Arnas Pritpal Singh, SDPO Bhawan Bhisham Dubey, Lt Col Mohit Bakshi 14 Sector, 2 I/C 126 Bn CRPF, 2 I/C 6th BN CRPF, Major MI Reasi Military Station, Manish Kumar Sinha DC IO/IB Reasi, IB Reasi, Insp Abdul Qayoom CID CI, Insp Altaf Hussain DI CID SB Reasi and Insp Sunil Kumar, DSB Reasi.

During meeting a threadbare discussion was held on present security scenario, Independence day, Shri Budda Amarnath Yatra and Kounsar Nag Yatra from Mahore, law and order situation, under currents, movement/ presence of militants, present dynamics and revival of militancy, surveillance over OGWs, surrendered militants, missing youths and their presence in POK and keep check on radicalization of youth in society.

A brain-storming session was also held on the above mentioned agenda points for district Reasi, in which all the officers put forth their fact and information based view points. SSP stressed upon timely sharing of action able information among the entire sister agencies operating in the district, for surveillance on all anti-national and anti-social elements in the district.

The meeting ended with a note of better coordination and cooperation among all the agencies.