Secretary Planning reviews functioning of Directorate of Economics, Statistics

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, May 22: Secretary, Planning Development and Monitoring Department, Dr Raghav Langer, today conducted a detailed inspection and review of functioning of Directorate of Economics and Statistics.

Director General, DES, Satveer Kour and other senior officials were present in the meeting.

Secretary visited the Statistical Training Institute imparting different kinds of training to the trainees. He took round of various sections of the directorate including offices of various Joint and Deputy Directors to assess working conditions for the staff.

He also chaired a meeting with the officers of DES to have an overview of complete working of the department.

During the meeting, Director General highlighted the mission, functions and organizational setup of DES. She informed that the Directorate is responsible for collection, interpretation of statistical data in the UT for overall planning, conducting periodic surveys and censuses, publications, NSSO surveys, economic survey, evaluation and impact assessment studies, 100 per cent physical verification of works under CAPEX budget, preparation of UT’s income estimates, capital formation, collection of vital statistics on births and deaths, collection of data for annual price iIndex, annual survey of industries, price collection of essential commodities for calculating CPI/WPI, generating data for preparing figures of per capita income and GSDP.

DG also apprised regarding the issues pertaining to cadre review, pending DPC cases and training requirements in latest IT tools for capacity building of human resource.

Secretary stressed upon the officers to make the data of surveys and evaluation studies available to all the stakeholder departments and public in a simplified and user friendly format.

He was accompanied by Special Secretary PD&MD, K S Chib during the inspection.