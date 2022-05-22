EJAC protests against re-advertising of ReK, ReJ posts

Excelsior Correspondent

Srinagar, May 22: The Jammu and Kashmir Joint Action Committee (EJAC) today protested against the Government’s decision to re-advertise the Rehbar-e-Janglat (ReJ), Rehbar-e-Zirat (ReZ), and Rehbar-e-Khel (ReK) posts, saying that the move would reduce the chances of regularisation of employees recruited under the schemes.

Hundreds of employees gathered at Partap Park, Press Enclave under the banner of the Jammu and Kashmir Joint Action Committee (EJAC) to highlight their demands. They said that the order jeopardizes the services of employees who were hired on merit in various departments and that the government should first regularise those employees before issuing new positions because they have been working in their departments for many years.

“This year, the Rehbar-e-Janglat was meant to be regularized. Similarly, we expected the Rehber-e-Khel people to be regularised as well. Unfortunately, an order was made under which the vacancies were submitted to the SSB, which implies that all people who were scheduled to be regularised will be out of work,” President EJAC, Mohammad Rafiq Rather, said.

He added that the government prepared a scheme and ordered the recruitment of Rehbar-e-Khel, Rehbar-e-Janglat, and Rehber-e-Zirat about 4-5 years ago. “Candidates hired through the Rehbar e Janglat plan, for example, held master’s and doctoral degrees and had passed the NET and SET tests. They were supposed to be regularized after five years, but that never happened. We have even raised the matter with the government on several occasions and have been assured that it will be resolved,” he said.

He said that because these employees have worked in the department for a long time and have surpassed the age limit, they should be granted age relaxation. “These employees left other careers to work for the government, but their future is now in jeopardy,” he said

He said they would continue to protest in a democratic manner until our demands are met. “We would push the government to cancel the order and would even go to court for the rights of these employees,” he said, adding that if his requests are not met.