Selfless service holds key to our future: Lt Governor

* Attends Chetna Awards ceremony

Excelsior Correspondent

NEW DELHI, May 22: Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha today conferred Chetna Awards-2022 to honour the contribution of changemakers in social transformation, at IHC New Delhi.

The Lt Governor congratulated all the award winners for their exemplary commitment and dedication to selfless service. “It was an honour and a privilege to felicitate India’s best and most deserving changemakers. All these men and women devoted to constructive social work are the real heroes of national development. They form the backbone of our social sector and are truly inspiring others, especially the younger generation, to participate in selfless service to the society, said the Lt Governor.

He stressed on the need to strengthen interface between administration and voluntary citizens’ group for efficient delivery of services and giving focused attention to social sector priorities such as environment, women empowerment, tribal welfare and care for the aged and specially-abled.

“Selfless service holds the key to our future. In our quest towards nation building, we need to ensure that the growth benefits are equally distributed amongst all sections of the society, especially the poorest of the poor”, said the Lt Governor.

Voluntary organizations and individuals working together with the administrative machinery have the potential to bring about revolutionary changes in the lives of people, bridging gaps in the systems and contributing to the progress of society and the nation, he added.

On the occasion, the Lt Governor handed over awards to around 32 change-makers for rendering their continuous selfless services to the society.

He also released the Coffee Table Book titled “Chetna Heroes-Spreading Goodness” and made a special mention of Nazia Hurra, a resident of J&K’s Bandipora who is working for the well-being of specially-abled children and the people belonging to poor & marginal sections of society.

Despite numerous challenges in her personal life, Nazia has succeeded in creating conducive environment for less privileged in Bandipora and Ganderbal and motivating others to follow the path of Seva, added the Lt Governor.

The Lt Governor urged the Chetna Heroes and all those working towards the welfare of society to provide their valuable suggestions on the shortcomings of the administration to build a better and resilient system.

Parliamentarians, K.J. Alphons and Locket Chatterjee also spoke on the occasion and lauded the spirit of selfless service to the society of all who received the Chetna Award today.

K.J. Alphons appreciated the unprecedented development works going on in Jammu Kashmir under the present Lt Governor-led UT Administration.

The award ceremony was attended by several distinguished personalities including Usha Rai, Eminent Journalist, Ravi Sharma, Founder, Prama Jyoti Foundation, Prabhat Kumar, besides team members of Chetna Foundation.