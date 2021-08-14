Search continues for Army pilots in Ranjit Sagar Dam

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Aug 14: The search operations for Indian Army pilots and helicopter which had crashed into the Ranjit Sagar Dam has been intensified with Submarine Rescue Unit of Indian Navy being flown in to explore digitally located wreckage at depth of approximately 80-100 meters.

A defence spokesperson said that Indian Air Force has lifted the heavy equipment from Vishakhapatnam to Pathankot for speeding up the underwater search. “Indian Army and all other agencies including Navy, Air Force, NDRF, Ranjit Sagar Dam Authority, District Authorities and locals are sparing no efforts for bringing the operations to a final conclusion,” he added.