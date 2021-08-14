SMVD Narayana Superspeciality Hospital performs 4 Cochlear Implant Surgeries

Excelsior Correspondent

Jammu, Aug 14: In yet another accomplishment for the SMVDNSH, its ENT Department performed 4 more successful Cochlear Implant Surgeries upon congenitally deaf children having profound bilateral hearing loss. Since the beneficiary children could not hear, they were not able to speak either.

The cost of surgeries performed at SMVDNSH was primarily met from the resources of Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine Board (with families of the children having to share only a nominal part of the whole cost). All the surgeries were carried out under the guidance of Dr Sunil Kotwal (Consultant ENT) by a surgical team led by Dr. Rohan Gupta (Consultant ENT) who were ably supported by the anaesthesia team, working in tandem and led by Dr. Pankaj Gupta (HOD Anaesthesia). The post-operative period of patients was managed by Dr. Preeti Gupta (Consultant Paediatrics).

“All these surgeries were carried out successfully, free from any complications and all the children have been discharged from the hospital”, said Dr. Rohan Gupta. He also informed that all the implants have been switched on and from now onwards with the help of vigorous AVT, these children will enter the world of sound. He further added that children with such problems have developmental delay of speech, language and cognition, which hampers the child’s education and career, leading to loss of physical and economic productivity. Dr. Rohan also emphasized that a simple screening test at birth and timely intervention can transform the life of a child and would ensure that no child is handicapped with silence in his / her life.

Dr. Sunil Kotwal, mentor for the cochlear implant program at SMVDNSH, added that SMVDNSH is the only center of excellence in the entire J&K UT where Cochlear Implant Surgeries are being carried out regularly from the last four years.

Dr. Gopal Sharma, Chief administrative Officer, SMVDNSH mentioned that Shrine Board has always been keen to contribute for the general betterment of the society. In the case of reference surgeries, the Board has yet again contributed to a very noble cause of facilitating bliss of hearing for the four hearing impaired children belonging to economically weaker sections of our society and empowering them in their journey to achieve the dreams of their choice.