Army, BSF exchange sweets with Pak counterparts on LoC, IB

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU/SRINAGAR, Aug 14: Army and Border Security Force (BSF) exchanged sweets with their Pakistan counterparts on the Line of Control (LoC) and International Border (IB) respectively in Jammu and Kashmir on the occasion of Pakistan’s Independence Day celebrations today.

Indian Army exchanged sweets with Pakistani troops at two places on the LoC including Chakkan-Da-Bagh in Poonch and Tatta Paani in Mendhar sector in Jammu region.

Sweets exchange ceremony at both places on the LoC lasted for about half an hour.

On the International Border (IB) in Jammu, the BSF and Pakistani Rangers exchanged sweets and greeting at various posts.

Sweets exchange ceremonies will also take place tomorrow at several places on the LoC and IB during Indian Independence Day celebrations.

Meanwhile, Army personnel greeted their Pakistani counterparts on their nation’s Independence Day and exchanged sweets along the Line of Control (LoC) in Kashmir as well.

The sweets were presented by the Indian Army personnel to their Pakistani counterparts at Chilehana Tithwal Crossing Point in the Tangdhar sector in north Kashmir’s Kupwara district.

“On August 14, the Indian Army as a warm gesture, presented sweets to the Pakistan Army at Chilehana Tithwal Crossing Point to extend best wishes to Pakistan on their Independence Day displaying the will to maintain peace along the LoC,” an army official said.

He said over the years, India has continuously endeavoured to strengthen the bilateral relations with Pakistan through goodwill gestures like this one across the spectrum to ensure peace and tranquillity in the region.

“The Awam (people) has appreciated the efforts of the Indian Army to maintain peace in the villages along the LoC. These positive endeavours by the Indian Army will further the cause towards prolonged peace along the LoC,” the official said.