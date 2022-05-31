Sarmad Hafeez launches pre paid counter for pony service at Pahalgam

Excelsior Correspondent

PAHALGAM, May 31: Giving the services and facilities being provided by the Department a further push, the Tourism Department has started pre-paid counter for pony service at the Pahalgam tourist resort.

The service was launched today by Secretary, Tourism, Sarmad Hafeez in presence of representatives of various Departments and local stakeholders.

Under the prepaid service, tourists can book a pony ride at a designated spot, to begin with from Pony Stand No.1 (near Petrol pump), and get a pony ride booked on designated routes for the rates notified by the Department.

Speaking on the occasion, the Tourism Secretary congratulated the local stakeholders for taking a lead in establishing a pre-paid counter for pony service, hoping that with the establishment of this counter there remains no scope for any complaint of cheating or inconvenience.

Praising the local stakeholders for upholding the tradition of local hospitality, Sarmad Hafeez said there has been a demand from local stakeholders about establishment of such a counter and hoped that with this the tourists and visitors would have a hassle free pony ride free from any inconvenience and cheating.

Emphasizing on cleanliness and ensuring environment friendly tourism activities, the Tourism Secretary said that the Department would provide various stakeholders including youth from Eco Clubs, Pony wallahs, hoteliers and other service providers a common platform to take action at preserving the fragile ecology. He appealed to the people of Pahalgam to be conscious of the environment and ensure cleanliness in the area.

The Department intends to launch the service in other tourist destinations of Kashmir soon.

Chief Executive Officer, Pahalgam Development Authority, Massarat Hashim, senior officers of District administration, Tourism Department, Local Bodies besides representatives of local tourism stakeholders were present on the occasion.