Prioritize developmental deliverables for financial year 2022-23: CS

Excelsior Correspondent

SRINAGAR, May 31: The Chief Secretary, Dr. Arun Kumar Mehta today chaired a review meeting with divisional and district administrations on the developmental deliverables for the financial year 2022-23 to transform the governance as a model in Jammu and Kashmir.

Divisional Commissioner, Kashmir, Administrative Secretary, Planning, Development and Monitoring Department, Divisional Commissioner, Jammu and Deputy Commissioners of all districts participated in the meeting.

The Chief Secretary emphasized that the developmental deliverables for the financial year 2022-23 are aimed at ensuring holistic and equitable development of all regions of the Union territory; whereby functions of all departments have been quantified to set time-bound targets to be achieved through the convergence of associated departments. The deliverables focus on people friendly outcomes.

He directed the divisional and district administrations to prioritize implementation of these departmental deliverables by undertaking pre-emptive planning, assessing current status, identifying the gaps and taking timely action to achieve the set targets. Dr. Mehta added, “the best practices and initiatives by the districts will be acknowledged, recognized and suitably awarded by the Government of Jammu and Kashmir”.

To effectively implement the respective deliverables, Dr. Mehta advised the Deputy Commissioners to undertake detailed planning of the allotted targets and encourage convergence of concerned departments along with regular reviews of their progress and achievements. Deputy Commissioners were directed to submit the first progress report immediately and weekly progress reports thereafter.

It was informed that several of the deliverables include completion of ongoing projects through dedicated efforts. To ensure equitable growth and development of all districts, certain district-specific deliverables have also been included which primarily focus on introducing various initiatives in the lagging districts for the first time including the development of master plans, climate-resilient plans, green-energy plans, tourism related activities; the establishment of regional museums; barrier free access in government buildings; and time-bound completion of various projects.

Regarding the progress under the Amrit Sarovar initiative, the Chief Secretary directed the Deputy Commissioners to achieve the target by 15th August 2022 by ensuring convergence under MGNREGA, RDD, SBM and CAMPA schemes.