DC B’la presides over Bronze Award Felicitation Ceremony under NTEP

Excelsior Correspondent

BARAMULLA, May 31: Deputy Commissioner Baramulla, Dr Syed Sehrish Asgar today presided over a Bronze Award Felicitation Ceremony under National Tuberculosis Elimination Programme organised by District Tuberculosis Center Baramulla in order to felicitate various officials of Health department whose hard work and dedication has resulted in significant TB reduction in Baramulla district.

On the occassion, various officials and ground level workers of DTC Baramulla were felicitated for their remarkable achievements.

On the occasion, the DC stressed for making commitment to eliminate TB and take necessary steps in this regard.

The Deputy Commissioner congratulated the medical teams for eradication of TB to a large extent in the district and said that TB eradication has remained a high priority for the administration.

She said that in achieving reduction and in making Baramulla TB free, several ground level workers under the supervision of District Tuberculosis officer have made dedicated efforts. She stressed Chief Medical Officer to coordinate with District Tuberculosis Officer to continue with more vibrancy in order to achieve the targets under National Tuberculosis Elimination Programme.

Moreover, the DC assured that the district administration will always extend maximum support to the health department in their future endeavours for eradication of TB in the district.

State Tuberculosis Officer, Dr. Rubeena Shaheen, Chief Medical Officer Baramulla,Dr Bashir Ahmad Malik, District Tuberculosis Officer Baramulla, Dr Rehana Haajni, WHO Consultant, Tufail Baba besides other functionaries of concerned department were present on the occasion.