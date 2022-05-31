President confers Kirti Chakra, Shaurya Chakra to J&K Policemen

NEW DELHI, May 31:

President Ram Nath Kovind on Tuesday conferred Kirti Chakra to Jammu and Kashmir Police Constable Altaf Hussain Bhat and Shaurya Chakra to SPO Shahbaz Ahmad posthumously for their gallant acts displaying raw courage during Defence Investiture Ceremony (Phase-2) at Rashtrapati Bhawan.

Jammu and Kashmir Police Constable Altaf Hussain Bhat sacrificed his life while saving the life of a protected person attacked by terrorists in Ganderbal. He also killed a terrorist in the process.

Jammu and Kashmir Police Special Police Officer (SPO) Shahbaz Ahmad was awarded Shaurya Chakra (posthumously). He was involved in an encounter in Khrew area which lasted for two days and ended with the elimination of three Jaish e Muhammed terrorists. He exhibited exemplary commitment fighting the terrorists and made supreme sacrifice for the nation.

In total, the President conferred one Kirti Chakra (Posthumous) and 14 Shaurya Chakras, including eight posthumous, to the personnel of the armed forces in the ceremony.

The Gallantry awards were given to the personnel for displaying conspicuous gallantry, indomitable courage and extreme devotion to duty.

The President also conferred 13 Param Vishisht Seva Medals and 29 Ati Vishisht Seva Medals for distinguished service of exceptional order. (UNI)