‘Sarhad’ set an example through its work in Kargil: Maha Home Minister

*Kargil, Pune enjoy a beautiful relationship: Rizvi

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, July 25: The Home Minister of Maharashtra Dilip Walse-Patil today said that good and formidable social work can be done by consistent selfless efforts, which has been demonstrated by the NGO ‘Sarhad’ in Kargil.

He was speaking at the Kargil Gaurav Award distribution programme held jointly by Sarhad and the Ladakh Police at the 3D Destination Hall in Mukundnagar (Pune) on the occasion of National Kargil Day and the 400th Prakash Purab of Sri Guru Tegh Bahadur Ji. A tribute was paid to the Kargil Heroes, on the occasion. The award was presented by Walse-Patil.

Leh-Kargil Executive Councillor (EC) Aga Syeed Abbas Rizvi, Guru Tegh Bahadur 400th Prakash Purab Celebration Committee president Krishnakumar Goyal, its organizer Sant Singh Mokh, Kargil Marathon organiser Sanjeev Shah, Commissioner of Police, Pimpri Chinchwad Krishna Prakash, DCP Purnima Gaikwad-Khandare, Sarhad founder-president Sanjay Nahar and other dignitaries were present.

Among the recipients of the Kargil Gaurav Award were Lokmat Group Editor Vijay Baviskar, Punyabhushan foundation president Dr Satish Desai, decorated martyr jawan’s widow Uma Kunal Gosavi, Fisher Group MD Rakesh Bhan, Dr Apashchim Barath and Dr Vijay Kalamkar from Malegaon. A special honour was bestowed upon CP Krishna Prakash by declaring him as the Brand Ambassador of the Kargil International Marathon.

Speaking on the occasion, Walse-Patil said, “Sarhad had taken the lead to establish a contact with the people of Kargil after Kargil Victory in 1999. The NGO provided education to children from Kargil and also launched other initiatives and played an important part in putting the region on the path of development”.

Lauding the efforts of Sarhad to educate children from Kargil, Aga Syeed Abbas Rizvi said, “Kargil and Pune have a beautiful relationship. When I see that Puneites have so much knowledge about and affection for Kargil, I feel that I am in Kargil only. We all are one”.

Giving details about the objective of the Kargil International Marathon, Rizvi said the annual event will promote Kargil as an international tourist destination.