FLO organizes programme to promote environmental awareness

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, July 25: FICCI Ladies Organization (FLO) Jammu Kashmir & Ladakh Chapter under the chairpersonship of Ritu Singh organized today a programme to promote environmental awareness and love for nature.

The programme was organized under the initiative ‘Vrikshavan’ that is aimed at inculcating a deep sense of gratitude towards nature from children to adults and creating a better tomorrow in harmony with nature for generation next.

Under the Initiative, the FICCI FLO Jammu Kashmir and Ladakh (JK&L) Chapter has decided to plant over 10,000 plants across various locations of Jammu City, with assistance from Jammu Municipal Corporation, Bahu Plaza Association and Urban Forestry Division Jammu.

As a part of the Initiative, the Organization today planted hundred of plants in Bahu Plaza, Shivaji Chowk, B R Ambedkar Chowk, Maharaja Hari Singh Park near Bahu Fort and Balidan Chowk Park at Qausim Nagar, not only to beautify the city and loving nature but also promoting the message of working towards nurturing and sustaining the nature.

Speaking on the Initiative ‘Vrikshavan’, Ritu Singh said that the initiative by FICCI FLO JK&L will be carried on this entire week as it is a meticulously planned initiative which aims not only to cover educational Institutions, creating an awareness in children of the benefits of a green environment at an early stage, beautification and greening of the city and important locations, but also industrial areas, highways and villages near Jammu city to create livelihood and employment for the villagers.

The plants will be meticulously selected keeping in view their upkeep, symbolic significance and maintenance with regards to each area selected, she added.

Besides, Ritu Singh (founding chairperson of FICCI FLO JK&L Chapter), Varuna Anand, senior vice chairperson, Esher William, vice chairperson Ritika Trehan, executive secretary, Ruchika Gupta, treasurer, members from the Vrikshavan committee–Mona Saraf, Neetu Bali and Aditi Chopra Puri, Anil Gupta (president, Bahu Plaza Association), representatives from JMC, DFO Sunil Singh Manhas, Range Officer Shakil Ahmed and Block Officer Parveen Singh from Urban Forestry Division Jammu, attended the programme.