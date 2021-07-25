Residents hold protest, demand compensation

Excelsior Correspondent

RAMBAN, July 25: Demanding compensation, the aggrieved residents held protest at Dhalwas and stopped the ongoing construction work of four-laning of Jammu-Srinagar National Highway here today.

A large number of residents including women and children assembled at Dhalwas and held protest. Amid slogans, they also stopped the construction work of four-laning of Jammu-Srinagar National Highway. They demanded compensation for the losses suffered during road widening work.

While speaking, the residents said that in March last year, their houses sink during road widening work. “We were assured of appropriate compensation, but till today nothing has been done”, they added.

“We lost our houses due to road widening work and we are living a miserable life. We have been forced to come on road and stop the construction work of the highway”, the residents said.

“Our whole village comprising of around 35 houses sink during road widening work. We want appropriate compensation, so that we can also live a desired life”, a woman protestors said.

After getting information, Tehsildar Ramban along with Additional SP Ramban Rajni Sharma rushed to the spot and pacified the protesting residents by assuring them of taking the issue with the concerned authorities.

On the assurance, the protestors dispersed and construction work was resumed.