Conductor killed, driver injured as truck plunges into gorge

Excelsior Correspondent

RAMBAN, July 25: A conductor was killed while the driver received grievous injuries after a truck rolled down into gorge near Monkey Morh along Jammu-Srinagar National Highway here today.

The ill-fated vehicle bearing registration number JK14E-6413 was on its way to Srinagar when the driver lost control over the wheels and the vehicle rolled down into gorge near Monkey Morh along Jammu-Srinagar National Highway, resulting into on the spot death of the conductor and grievous injuries to driver.

On seeing the truck felling into gorge, the Road Opening Party (ROP) personnel immediately swung into action and started rescue operation. Police personnel and QRT volunteers also assisted in the rescue operation.

The injured driver was evacuated and rushed to District Hospital Ramban, where he was undergoing treatment, when last reports came in.

The body of the deceased identified as Rattan Singh, son of Sher Singh of Bhaga District Reasi was retrieved from the gorge and handed over to family members for last rites after completing medical and legal formalities.

The injured driver was identified as Shalinder Singh, son of Kaka Ram of Sewena Satyalta District Udhampur.

A case under relevant Sections has been registered at Police Station Ramban and investigation started.