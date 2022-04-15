Samoon reviews progress on action plan for RPL skill training to women SHGs

Excelsior Correspondent

SRINAGAR, Apr 15: Principal Secretary, Skill Development Department (SDD), Dr. Asgar Hassan Samoon today remarked that proper training and upskilling of working class and low income people should be done on priority to uplift their economic as well as social conditions.

The Principal Secretary made these comments while chairing a meet to review the progress on action plan for Recognition of Prior Learning (RPL) skill training to women SHGs members through Polytechnic Colleges and ITIs of Jammu and Kashmir.

The meeting was attended by Mission Director, Rural Livelihoods Mission (RLM), Dr. Syed Sehrish Asgar; Director SDD, Sudershan Kumar; State Engagement Officer of National Skill Development Corporation, officers of RLM, SDD, tribal affairs department, representatives of Art of Living, Fusion group and other concerned officials.

Speaking during the meeting, Dr. Samoon emphasised upon the officers that proper training and upskilling of working class and low income people is of dire need to uplift their economic as well as social conditions. He added that the motto of the department is ‘Hunar Say Rozgaar’ and we are engaging different stakeholders to upgrade the infrastructure and technical requirements of Polytechnic Colleges and ITIs across J&K to upgrade the skills of youth as per market value and create maximum employability avenues for them.

He added that the SDD is working on a mission mode and through this training program the SHG members will be handholded and their skills will be upgraded to make them competent in the fast developing world.

The Principal Secretary highlighted that the SHG members should be equipped with skills of all kind of advanced technologies in fashion designing, tailoring, cosmetology, fruit processing and other trades so that they don’t face any hindrance while running their business units in any part of Jammu and Kashmir.

Dr. Samoon further remarked that Skill Development is emerging as a necessity for the workforce of the present day world as it needs multi-tasking people to deal with the day to day functioning. He added that with the introduction of NEP-2020, Skill development has been given priority and it is necessary for colleges and universities to offer skill courses to students apart from regular courses.

Assessing other aspects of training module for SHG members, the Principal Secretary impressed upon the officers that all the logistics should be planned well in advance for successful culmination of the training besides proper coordination should be maintained to make the programme a success.

Speaking during the meeting, MD RLM, Dr. Syed Sehrish Asgar informed the meeting that the training programme will be of RPL type of 12 days duration. She highlighted that in first phase of training programme around 3000 SHG members will be trained in different skills.