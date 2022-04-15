Lakshmi Narayan Mandir adjudged best BHOT

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Apr 15: The popular Lakshmi Narayan Mandir of Gandhi Nagar has been adjudged as the best Blissful Hygienic Offering Temple (BHOT) in Jammu.

The ranking was made after a survey of several places of worship in Jammu wherein benchmarks for the survey were fixed by Food Safety and Standards Authority of India.

This was disclosed by president Lakshmi Narayan Mandir Management Trust, Th. Gulchain Singh Charak, at a function here today.

He said that the temple is the cleanest and well maintained religious place in Jammu.

On this occasion, Annual Spiritual Calendar for the year 2022-23 was also released by Charak.

A handout stated that the Trust has been releasing this calendar for the last nine years and it carries all Hindu religious dates, months, events and festivals.

Charak complimented the Trustees, Pujaris, devotees and others for maintaining the highest standard of cleanliness and religious environment in the Temple and hoped that the same would further improve in future.

Prominent among those present on the occasion were S.C Rekhi, Trust general secretary; Prithvi Raj Vaid, Prem Sharma, Dr. C.M Seth, Romesh Thakur, K.B Jandial, Parshant Sharma, Ved Verma, Sandeep Singh, Prem Kumar Gupta, Gambir Dev Singh Charak, Tarun Gupta, Dr. Jeet Gupta and Kiran Rajput.