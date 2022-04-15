Commissioner Secy Forest visits Udhampur, reviews development works

Excelsior Correspondent

UDHAMPUR, Apr 15: Commissioner Secretary, Forest, Ecology and Environment, Sanjeev Verma, today conducted an extensive visit to Udhampur to review progress on ongoing development works being executed under forest and other sectors in the district.

While reviewing status of water bodies in the district, Commissioner Secretary was informed that a total of 535 ponds have been developed and renovated, so far.

He asked the officers to also focus on rejuvenation of water bowlies and other similar water bodies with involvement of PRIs and other local NGOs. He directed for considering area wise population for development of ponds including Jaganoo pond.

Commissioner Secretary exhorted upon the officers to ensure that the Centrally Sponsored Schemes are implemented in letter and spirit. He laid stress on intensifying plantation drives besides encouraging potential and high yielding vegetation in the district. He emphasized the role of officers in preservation of ecology and environment and directed them for providing 2000 plants to every panchayat for plantation. He also asked for creating thick plantation cover around the tube wells and hand pumps where Forest land is available.

He asked the officers to prepare block wise and panchayat wise plantation plan with the help of PRIs and other local volunteers.

Commissioner Secretary also reviewed progress on works being executed under IWMP and RDD sectors.

Earlier, Deputy Commissioner, Indu Kanwal Chib, gave a brief account of development works being executed under Forest, RDD, IWMP and other allied sectors.

Additional District Development Commissioner, Kanta Devi, Project Officer IWMP, Sapna Kotwal, Divisional Forest Officer, Udhampur, Shaveta Jandial, Assistant Commissioner Development, Dharam Paul, Block Development Officers and other officials of Forest, RDD and other departments attended the meeting.