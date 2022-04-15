Director Health Services visits various health institutions

Excelsior Correspondent

UDHAMPUR, Apr 15: Director Health Services Jammu Dr Saleem-ur-Rehman, accompanied by CMO Udhampur, visited various health institutions of Block Panchari in District Udhampur to review the functioning of these health institutions and services being provided to the local population.

During his visit to Health and Wellness PHC Panchari, DHS took a detailed round of all sections of the hospital including OPD, Lab, X-ray section, Emergency Room and Labour Room.

DHS was pleased to observe that all sections of the PHC were working in close coordination with each other. DHS appreciated the hard work put in by BMO Panchahri Dr Anil Saloch and described it as one of the finest PHCs managed by a skilled and competent officer.

During the visit, a public delegation led by local Sarpanch called on the Director and demanded upgradation of the PHC to CHC. DHS gave them a patient hearing and assured to take up the issue with concerned authorities.

Later DHS visited NTPHC Katti and PHC Lander and took detailed stock of health facilities there. He interacted with the staff and patients and expressed the commitment of the Directorate in providing quality and accessible health care.