Fairoz Khan for reaching out to grass root level workers across J&K

Excelsior Correspondent

RAMBAN, Apr 15: Newly appointed J&K Pradesh Youth Congress Working President, Fairoz Khan today announced to conduct a host of activities to reach out to grass root level workers across Jammu and Kashmir.

He was addressing a grand reception function, held at Ramban on his arrival here today after becoming Youth Congress Working President.

Extending gratitude to Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi, B V Srinivas along with senior leadership of the Congress party who have given him a responsibility to led the J&K unit of world’s largest youth organisation, Fairoz Khan said that he would leave no stone unturned to strengthen the party in J&K.

Various leaders of the Congress party and prominent citizens were present on the occasion and they also expressed their views while congratulating Fairoz Khan for his appointment.

Those who spoke on the occasion, included Arun Singh Raju, former district president Congress Committee, Tariq Hafiz, Khalid Wani, Ayaz Katoch, Ashraf Khan, Fayaz Koka, Aftab Magray, Zakir, Irfan Katoch, Zeeshan Bali and others.

Earlier, a grand reception was accorded to Fairoz Khan on his maiden visit to his home town after becoming working president of J&K Youth Congress. He is the first one from Chenab Valley to lead Youth Congress at State level. The reception was given by the District Congress Committee, Youth Congress, Mahila Congress and NSUI Ramban unit members.

A large number of Congress leaders, workers, Youth Congress, Mahila Congress workers and NSUI activists gathered at Ramban bus stand and accorded grand welcome to Fairoz Khan by garlanding him and beating drums. The reception rally, in the form of procession on bikes, started from bus stand and proceeded to Khan’s office at Maitra in Ramban.