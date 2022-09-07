Samiksha, JPDC, J&K Social Forestry Deptt organize plantation prog

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Sept 7: Samiksha, the Society for promotion of inclusive and sustainable development, carried out plantation programme in collaboration with the Jammu Power Distribution Corporation and the J&K Social Forestry Department at Gladni (Narwal), here.

The programme was organized as a part of the continuing efforts of the Society to generate awareness about the need to conserve the environment for the general well being of mankind including its future generations.

Jagmohan Sharma, Chairman, Jammu Power Distribution Corporation, Jammu, Shiv Anant Tayal, Managing Director, JPDCL, B Kundal, Chief Engineer, JK Power Transmission Corporation Limited and other staff members of PDD along with members of Samiksha including its President Ajay Khajuria planted Gulmohar, Bahunia, Jacaranda, Nerium and Sukhchain saplings on the occasion to spread the message of environmental conservation through participatory plantation of trees of ornamental, medicinal, nutritional and environmental importance and to minimize pollution.

During the interaction on spot, the participants discussed ornamental and environmental significance of the trees being the important and principal source of oxygen, food, fodder, fuel, timber, medicines, besides contributing to beautiful landscapes. It was reiterated that it was imperative for any country to have at least 33 percent of its geographical area under trees and forests, and it was the moral obligation of every Indian citizen to endeavor to achieve this target. It was also emphasized that although annual tree plantation in substantial measure was an important activity of Samiksha, their protection, conservation and upkeep was equally essential.

It was also disclosed that during the current season, Samiksha has already organized and/or participated in need based plantation programmes at Sant Shri Hare Ram Dass Public School, Sohanjana, Army Public School, Damana and Government Higher Secondary School, Muthi, Jammu.

Participants in the programme at Gladni from Samiksha also included Vinod Malhotra, Rohit Khajuria, CM Sharma and Vinod Kumar.