Lt Gen Gurbirpal visits NCC Jammu Directorate

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Sept 7: Lt Gen Gurbirpal Singh, Director General National Cadet Corps visited NCC Directorate Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh (JK&L) at Jammu today. He is on two days visit to the J&K and Ladakh.

The Director General was briefed on the organization, functioning and training being carried out in both the Union Territories of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh by the Addl Director General, NCC Directorate JK&L.

The ADG affirmed to the Director General that the Directorate remains committed in developing character, discipline, and leadership qualities amongst the youth of the UTs and foster the spirit of national integration.

NCC Group Commanders of Jammu and Srinagar also briefed the DG NCC about the NCC activities in all the districts of UT of J&K and Ladakh.

The Director General addressed the officers present and lauded the work being done by all in the Directorate. He emphasized that youth has the power & potential to create positive changes in the society which is inclusive and sustainable. Therefore, all ranks posted in the NCC Directorate must strive to ensure highest standards of training being imparted to the cadets.

The Director General also interacted with NCC Alumni and exhorted the Alumni to come forward and participate in furthering the cause of NCC. Emphasizing the increasing role of NCC Cadets in society and also in unifying the Nation, he stressed the need for engaging more youth in NCC activities, with special focus on border and rural areas. During his visit DG NCC will also be witnessing training activities at NCC Training Academy, Nagrota tomorrow.