Determined to work for job creation, violence-free Kashmir: JKNPF

Excelsior Correspondent

Srinagar, Sept 7: Jammu and Kashmir Nationalist People’s Front (JKNPF) today held a party convention here at the Sher-e-Kashmir Park in which scores of party workers participated while the leadership of the party reiterated that it will work for making Kashmir violence-free apart from the generation of employment for youth.

The convention, apart from other leaders, was attended by Sanjay Kumar, founder and chief patron of the party, and Sheikh Muzaffar, founding president of the party.

To provide the residents of the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir with a violence-free, corruption-free drugs free society a new political party was formed two years ago.

Speaking on the occasion, Sanjay Kumar lauded the party workers for their massive outreach even during the pandemic and urged those present to continue working towards violence-free, addiction-free, and corruption-free J&K while underlining that this particular line of work could turn things around.

Sheikh Muzaffar said that the party is focused on making J&K violence-free and that it would work tirelessly to achieve that. “Enough is enough, look where the world has reached while we are still counting the dead bodies here; we will make J&K progressive in the changing world,” he said.

The party leadership urged the residents, especially the youth to be the messenger of the party and help take the message of the party to the local masses.

The leadership said that the young faces of the party have been reaching out to the public even in remote areas with their clear agenda and mission statement.

They assured people that the party will work to boost the shattered morale of the youth of the state by definite measures, making Kashmir violence-free, reviewing KCC loan cases against the poor farmers, generating more employment and providing counseling to youth for different jobs, and take steps towards statehood to J&K and overall peace and prosperity.

Addressing the gathering, the leaders said that within two years, the JKNPF has become a formidable force, where the people of the entire Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir have extended support to the party.