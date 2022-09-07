Advisor Bhatnagar flags off Shanti Yatra from Teachers Bhawan

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Sept 7: Advisor to Lieutenant Governor, Rajeev Rai Bhatnagar today flagged off the Shanti Yatra from Teachers Bhawan here to start the month long celebrations in view of 153rd Birth Anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi being celebrated as Gandhi Mahotsav.

During the flagging off ceremony, Advisor Bhatnagar remarked that by organising this unique yatra, a message of truth peace and non- violence will be inculcated among the students as well as general public. He added that this historic step will also generate awareness about our glorious history among the school children and the local people.

Addressing the gathering of large number of students, Advisor Bhatnagar asked them to participate in this Yatra as well Gandhi Mahotsav with full zeal and vigour as this will help instill the spirit of nationalism and also nurture their patriotism. The Advisor also commended the School Education Department for organising Shanti Yatra under the Gandhi Mahotsav programme.

During the ceremony, Advisor Bhatnagar also unveiled the ‘Shanti Chinh’-symbol of love, peace and non-violence.

Speaking on the occasion, Director School Education Jammu, Dr. Ravi Shankar Sharma highlighted about the major activities which are to be carried out under Gandhi Mahotsav across Jammu Division.

During the flagging off ceremony, a Bhajan was also presented by students of GHSS Narraribala, Akhnoor

Notably under Gandhi Mahotsav programme, different events will be organised through out the month and Shanti Yatra is part of that Mahotsav. Shanti Yatra will travel through all the 10 districts of Jammu Division covering a distance of more than 1000 Km and involve 450 plus schools in its entire journey, spreading Gandhijis message of love, truth, peace and non-violence.