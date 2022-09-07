DDC listens public grievances, distributes land passbooks

Excelsior Correspondent

DODA, Sept 7: To reach out to the public to redress their grievances at their door-step, District Development Commissioner, Vishesh Paul Mahajan today chaired the public redressal camp, organised under weekly Block Diwas Program, at far off Panchayat Inharrah of block Changa.

During the program, varied issues of public importance were raised by the PRIs, locals, prominent citizens seeking road connectivity to uncovered areas, filling of vacancies in education and health department, payment of pending land compensations, MGNREGA liabilities, removal of encroachments, widening of PMGSY roads, erection of electric iron poles, Banking facility, up-gradation of schools and health institutions, timely completion of JJM projects, besides other public importance issues were also projected before the DDC for which the DDC paid patient hearing.

The DDC, while responding to the issue of land compensation, directed the SDM to start preparing the revenue documents of the land which were acquired for different roads so that the same were submitted to the Government, besides SDM, Tehsildar and Ex En PMGSY were directed to resolve the disputes to resume work on held up roads for their early completion.

DDC urged the locals to coordinate with the district administration so that the developmental tempo of the sub division shall be accelerated for the time bound completion, besides advising them to maintain the communal harmony which is pre requisite for the development.

Regarding MGNREGA, the DDC asked the locals to start the construction of Soakage pits to get wage days, besides he urged young entrepreneurs to come forward and contribute to the Swachh Bharat mission and assured full support from district administration.

Later on the DDC distributed the digitally generated land pass books among the beneficiaries, besides SDM was asked to personally look into the issue of revenue matter for time bound redressal.

SSP Doda, Abdul Qayoom also addressed the gathering and urged them to make collective efforts in making Doda a Nasha Mukht district, besides assured the locals time bound redressal of the issues pertaining to the police department.

The Special Guest of Honor- International ace shooter Chain Singh, was also present in the program. He urged locals to motivate the young generation of the area to actively participate in sports activities, and said that the new sports policy of JK UT also provides the opportunity to the sports person to get a dignified job.