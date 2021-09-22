Saant Samaj will look after temples of J&K : Mahant

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU: Sept 22: A meeting of Saant Samaj was held under the chairmanship of Mahant Dutt Giri Maharaj and Mahant Rajesh Bittu at Jangam Mandir, Vivekanand Chowk in which a committee was nominated by the Saant and Sadhu Samaj for looking after the various issues of temples of J&K(UT).

During the meeting, a Committee was formed by the Saant Samaj for the management, supervision, development, and maintenance of various temples within the J&K(UT).

Speaking during the meeting, Mahant Rajesh Bittu said today a meeting of Saant Sadhu Samaj was held in the Jangam Mandir at Vivekanand Chowk in which discussion was held regarding the old historic temples of J&K which are being taken over by the Government and the temples which are being encroached by land mafia.

He further said that a Committee has been formed in which 14 people from Saant Samaj and one person from Vishav Hindu Parishad (VHP) have been nominated. This Committee will look after all the issues regarding development, maintenance, protection of temples against land mafia as well as nuisance causing elements of the society, of all the temples of J&K.

He complimented the Saant Samaj and hoped the nominated committee will work for the betterment of the temples of J&K(UT).

Mahant Rishwan, Peer Rajinder Nath , Mahant Rameshwar Nath , Swami Sarwa Nath , Ram Janam Dass , Abhay Giri , Mahant Mohan Bharati , Karan Nath , Mahant Ramesh Nath and Saants and Sadhis of various areas and temples of J&K UT were also present.