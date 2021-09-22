Lt Gen Sharma appointed Pr Advisor to CBIP

Excelsior Correspondent

Jammu, Sept 22: Lt Gen Suresh Sharma (Retd) has been appointed Principal Advisor to Central Board of Irrigation and Power( CBIP), a premier institution set up by the Government of India in 1927. CBIP has been rendering dedicated services to the professional organisations, engineers and individuals in the country related to Power, Water Resources and Renewable Energy.

Gen Sharma, who is son of the soil retired in 2018 as the Engineer in Chief of the Indian Army. Prior to that, he was Director General Border Roads Organisation(BRO). He made sweeping changes in the functioning of the BRO which were approved by the Government and are showing concrete results now.

Gen Sharma is considered an expert in the strategic infrastructure and is connected with Tunnelling Association of India, CBRI Roorkee and International Road Federation in different capacities.

For his distinguished services, he has been awarded twice by the President of India with PVSM and AVSM.