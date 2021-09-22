Good progress made on ground in Health sector: Minister

*Bharati e-inaugurates 41 projects

Excelsior Correspondent

ANANTNAG, Sept 22: Union Minister of State for Health and Family Welfare, Dr. Bharati Pravin Pawar today said that it is encouraging and heartening to see substantial progress made by Anantnag district in Health, Rural Development and Panchayat Raj and other sectors.

The Minister said this while reviewing the status of the district in these sectors during her public outreach programme at Pahalgam, here. She expressed satisfaction on achievements made in building healthcare infrastructure besides the implementation of Centrally Sponsored and Flagship Schemes of the Government concerning these fields.

Appreciating the efforts of the Government functionaries, Dr. Bharati impressed upon them to work with added zeal so the benefits of the Government funded schemes percolate down to the target population. She called for conducting massive awareness campaigns for the people in remote areas and last person in line to accrue benefits of these schemes in time.

The Minister stressed for involving the PRIs/ULBs in development and welfare activities besides taking their valuable suggestions on board while chalking out and implementing the plans in their respective areas. She also emphasised on organising special training sessions and exposure visits for them so as to build and enhance their capacities besides making them more active and empowered at grass roots level.

Referring the tourism potential of the area, Dr. Bharati advocated for bringing unexplored places and villages under the tourism map with focus on medical and eco-tourism so that the economy of the area gets a boost. The road connectivity has to be enhanced further to ensure the visitors are facilitated with easy access to these locations, she remarked.

The Minister pointed to the need for working as a team on part of different government departments so that problems of general as well as tribal populations besides those living in remote areas are resolved in time.

She emphasised on improving the quality of work in general and devising special strategies for ease of people residing in hilly and difficult terrain areas including the tribals.

The Minister enjoined upon the officers to take concrete measures for enhancing level of processing and value addition in horticulture products like apple, walnut etc for raising the income of the growers and traders associated with the industry.

On the occasion, the Minister e-inaugurated 41 works/projects and laid e-foundation for 22 works/projects in RDD, Health, Jal Shakti, YSS, ULB and other sectors.

Earlier, the District Development Commissioner, Dr. Piyush Singla presented a brief overview of status and achievements made by the district in Heath, Rural Development and other sectors.

Additional Chief Secretary, Health and Medical Education, Vivek Bhardhawaj, Director Health Services Kashmir, Dr. Mushtaq Ahmad Rather, ADDC, CPO, CMO, ACD, ACP, SDM, Pahalgan SEs and Exens Jal Shakti and KPDCL, Dy.CMO besides other officers attended the meeting.

The Minister also paid obeisance at Sakhi Zainuddin Wali’s Shrine, Aishmuqam where she was received with respect and honour by President Municipal Committee, Aishmuqam Sofi Arfat besides the “Shrine Intizamiya” members and local people.

Later, the Minister visited the Government Medical College Anantnag where Director Coordination, New GMCs, Dr. Yashpal Sharma informed her that the college is in final stages of completion. He also briefed the Minister about the facilities, intake capacities, status of work completion, future plans etc of the New GMCs.

Principal GMC, Prof. Dr. Syed Tariq presented an overview of the capacities and achievements of the college besides the work done by its medical and paramedical staff during normal, Covid and other tough times.