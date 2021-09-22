LG distributes Akshaya Patra’s essential grocery items

Excelsior Correspondent

Jammu, Sept 22: Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha today handed over kits of essential grocery items, provided by Akshaya Patra Foundation, to the beneficiaries at Raj Bhavan here.

On the occasion, the Lt Governor appreciated the efforts of the NGO for its humanitarian work during the trying times of Covid pandemic.

“Feeding the needy is the biggest duty of mankind. Humanitarian organisations have supported and complemented the efforts of governments in the fight against pandemic. Akshaya Patra is doing a great service by feeding millions of children in India who lack the means,” Lt Governor said.

He called upon other similar NGOs to come forward for the humanitarian and social welfare activities in times of need for the poor people.

The grocery box contained wheat flour, rice, pulses, edible oil, condiments, sugar, and other items like spices etc.

Sri Bharatarshabha Dasa, Trustee and Regional President, Akshaya Patra Foundation was present on the occasion.