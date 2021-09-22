Locals protest for repair of Ballian-Battal road

Excelsior Correspondent

UDHAMPUR, Sept 22: Agitated over the worst condition of Ballian to Battal road connecting with Dhar road, locals held a strong protest at village Battal against the Public Works Department PWD (R&B), here today.

The protesting locals were raising slogans against the PWD authorities and the District administration. They said that this road was repaired with a draining system last year but within months it got totally damaged due to use of substandard material.

The locals were demanding immediate repair and blacktopping of the road besides high level enquiry into the last year work on the road. “The condition of the road is so deplorable that no vehicle can ply on it,” they said, adding that the matter was repeatedly brought into the notice of higher authority but no action was taken in this regard.

Some villagers of adjoining areas also joined the protest, led by Romesh Kumar, Sanjeev Kumar, Bansi Lal, Om Parkash, Vijay Sharma and others.