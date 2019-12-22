S D Singh inaugurates Mukesh Gupta’s ‘Shutter Flame’

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Dec 22: IGP Dr S D Singh, Director Police Academy- Udhampur, today inaugurated Shutter Flame- a studio of Photograph, Customized Photo gifts and Art gallery near Rail over head bridge, Channi Himmat .

Dr S D Singh highly appreciated the unique and promising concept by Mukesh Gupta- Prop Shutter Flame, which promises to offer state of the art photography experience, destination wedding shoots, portfolios, maternity shoots, exclusive range of landscape shoots from Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh and all forms of customized photo gifts, along with Photo Art gallery.

The Photography Studio was inaugurated in presence of Vikram Randhawa, Ex MLC of BJP, Arvind Karwani – Dy CEO SMVDSB, Hitesh Mahajan – Secretary Golf Course Club, Vikas Verma -Dy CEO SMVDSB, Vijay Saraf-Secretary Amar Singh Club, Siddharth Mahajan-Station Head-92.7 BIG FM, S Bhupinder Singh Sasan-eminent Artist, Ajay Gupta- Corporator, Dr Maruti Sharma, International Mentor and Coach from UOL and Siddharth Dogra from Jammu Links.

They also offer Painting, Art and Craft classes, named Paint N Brush- by Preeti Mahajan, and range of customized homemade chocolates, named The Dark Side-by Disha Mahajan all under one roof. This promising venture offers for the 1st Time, a very unique and refreshing concept of Photo Studio, Painting , Art and Craft Classes for the children which will eventually groom them and help in their school projects, and customized chocolates, all under one roof.

Mukesh Gupta- prop Shutter Flame and the leading Photo Journalist in J&K, stated that he’s committed to offer best of experience to all it’s revered partners and clients.