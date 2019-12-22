Cong misleading nation: Jugal

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Dec 22: Bharatiya Janata Party held a seminar on Citizenship (Amendment) Act in R.S Pura Constituency which was chaired by MP, Jugal Kishore Sharma.

Senior members of town and Business Association put their views regarding Citizenship Amendment Act and threw light on past history about the sacrifices made by Bharatiya Janata Party for the fundamental rights of the people. They said that this is the major move to honor those people who had faced the hardships after the division of the country.

MP Jugal Kishore Sharma, while addressing the gathering said that it is only BJP which has taken this bold step to introduce the Bill and pass it in both the Houses of Parliament. He said that Narendra Modi who proved as great Prime Minister has shown courage to bring this Bill in the House to pass it. “Prime, Minister, Home Minister and Central Government is committed for the development of the nation and this is a bold decision which has been taken by Central Government eliminating discrimination between any class in the society”. The Act will provide relief to the people who have been wandering here & there from many years as they had no citizenship in the country. Minorities (illegal migrants) who came from Pakistan, Bangladesh and Afghanistan are the victims of cruelties who faced hardships especially on the basis of religion. Forcefully conversion of their religion and illegal marriages bound them to leave their countries and entered India. This Act will provide them fundamental right and do justice with them. The Act will not harm citizens already inhabited in India. Entire nation is supporting the Act but Congress and others parties are misleading people by the name of the Act and playing dirty politics. They are disturbing the communal harmony and the peaceful atmosphere of the nation. He appealed party workers and gathering to hold group discussions and aware masses about the benefits of the Act and caution them about the dirty politics played by Congress and other parties.

General secretary BJP, Dr Narinder Singh,Ex-MLA Gharu Ram, district president, Harbajan Singh Pammy along with Mandal presidents, Shiv Kumar Bali, Vijay Sharma, Darminder Singh, Ghar Singh, President MC Satpal Pappi & Ramesh Saini, Brijeshwar Singh Rana, Block chairmen Daleep Kumar, Tarsem Singh, S urjeet Kumar, Kuldeep Raj, Om Parkash Chachu,Om Parkash Adwani, Daya Ram, Rajkumar Gupta, senior leaders of BJP Ahuti Sharma, Naveen,Akash Chopra, Natha Ram,Ashok Choudhary, Bharat Bhushan, Rakesh Kumar and others were present on the occasion.