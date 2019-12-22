BJP to take up farmers issue with LG: Raina

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Dec 22: BJP State president, Ravinder Raina, along with other senior party leaders conducted an exhaustive tour of the far-flung, rural areas near to Line of Control(LoC) and International Border (IB) to know the severity of damage suffered by farmers due to heavy and untimely downpour.

Raina, was also accompanied by party State vice-president & former Cabinet Minister, Dr. Devinder Kumar Manyal, former Cabinet Ministers Chander Prakash Ganga and Sham Choudhary, party district presidents, H. S. Pammi and Amar Singh, former MLA Gharu Ram and Ashwani Sharma, BDC chairpersons, Sarpanchs, Panchs and other senior party leaders during BJP leaders’ visit to R. S. Pura, Suchetgarh, Bishnah, Arnia, Vijaypur, Ramkot, Nandpur, Channi Fatwal, Nanga and other villages of Samba for assessing the ground situation.

Ravinder Raina, while touring the border villages, interacted with the local farmers to assess the loss suffered due to the havoc caused by the heavy downpour witnessed. He expressed his shock and disbelief over the wretched conditions of the fields rendered useless by the water-logging. Farmers narrated the story of their plight to the senior party leaders.

Raina, was apprised of the grave situation in front of local farmers that has arisen due to the standing waters in the fields with the prepared crops that has been left to rot by the untimely rains. It was more shocking to know that the farmers were not able to collect the already cut crop which could be seen floating in the water logged in the fields.

Farmers, also told the senior party leaders that the rains have not only destroyed their present crop, but they are not able to sow their next crop due to the heavy water retention in the fields, so their next season is also destroyed by these rains.

Raina, was also pained to know, that the farmers of this belt are also not able to get the benefits of PM insurance scheme for farmers and as such they are left with no choice even to meet out their basic expenses.

Raina, assured the farmers that soon a delegation comprising of the senior party leaders will call upon the LG of the State to apprise him of the plight of the farmers, wherein the party will put forth the request to provide adequate relief to the farmers. C P Ganga, D K Manyal and Sham Choudhary showed solidarity with the farmers and appealed the Government to pay adequate compensation to them.