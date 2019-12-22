Sham accuses Congress, other opposition parties spreading lies about CAA

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Dec 22: Former Minister and BJP leader Sham Lal Sharma today accused Congress and other opposition parties for spreading lies about Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA).

While addressing a public meeting at Naiwala, Gurha Jagir, Sham said that the Bill is in national interest. “In Pakistan, Bangladesh and Afghanistan there were religious oppression due to which people took refugee in India and now the Bill will give them citizenship”, he added.

The program was organised by Panch Surinder Sharma alias Munnu.

Taking a dig on Congress and other opposition parties and accusing them of ‘childish talk’, Sharma said that a Government which gives property rights to people irrespective of religious background, will it ask them to produce decade old documents.

“Those still in doubts, I will tell them rumors are spread by opposition parties for petty politics. Muslims of India and J&K don’t need to worry at all. CAA will not apply to the Muslims of the country and J&K”, Sharma informed.

Sham said Citizenship Amendment Bill has the endorsement of 130 crore citizens of the country as it was the part of the BJP manifesto in 2014 as well as 2019 Lok Sabha elections. The Citizenship Amendment Bill aims to grant citizenship to illegal immigrants belonging to religious minorities Hindus, Sikhs, Jain, Buddhists, Parsis and Christians from Bangladesh, Pakistan and Afghanistan, he added.

Sham said that the Bill was required to give protection to people who are forced to live in pathetic human condition.

He further said that India is a land of unity in diversity and tolerance. Recent decisions like Ram Mandir, Article 370, Triple Talaq and now CAA showed firm commitment towards national security, he said and appealed to the people to maintain peace and communal harmony.

Those who spoke on the occasion were Mahant Rameshwar Dass, Sarpanchs Varinder Kumar (Gurha Jagir), Dimple Sharma (Bhalwal Brahmana), Dinesh Dass (Devipur) and Shamsher Singh (Gurha Brahmana).