Dr Jitendra releases ‘Nagpur Resolution’ on governance reforms

Excelsior Correspondent

NAGPUR, Dec 22: Union Minister Dr Jitendra Singh, who is also Minister Incharge Department of Personnel &Training (DoPT), today released “Nagpur Resolution” on governance reforms and described it as a document envisaging the Modi Government’s holistic approach for enhancing citizen participation in governance.

The resolution was released during the valedictory session of 2-day All India Conference at which Dr Jitendra Singh was the chief guest , while senior Union Minister and Lok Sabha MP from Nagpur, Nitin Gadkari chaired the session. The conference was organised by the Department of Administrative Reforms and Public Grievances (DARPG), Government of India, in collaboration with the Government of Maharashtra and the Maharashtra State Commission for Right to Public Services.

Speaking about the Nagpur Resolution adopted today, Dr Jitendra Singh said that on earlier occasions also, Shillong Declaration and Jammu “Sankalp” have been adopted for good governance. He added that soon after the formation of J&K and Ladakh as UTs, DARPG organised the conference in Jammu, which was the first major event organised by Centre Government in the UT. The conference was attended by delegates from 19 states and 7 UTs.

The Minister said that Government under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi is committed to the mantra of ‘Minimum Government, Maximum Governance’ since beginning. He said that the emphasis of the Government is on transparency, citizen centricity and participation. He mentioned about various initiatives taken by the Government: discontinuation of interviews for junior level posts, launching of portals, self-attestation and en-masse promotions, among others.

Dr Jitendra Singh said, the Mantra of Government was ‘Reform, Perform and Transform’. Mentioning about the Prevention of Corruption Act that was passed, he said that said that the Government is committed to zero tolerance towards corruption but shall protect the honest and sincere officers.

The Chief Commissioner, Right to Services, Maharashtra, S. S. Kshatriya said that 21 states have passed the Right to Services Act. He briefed about the sessions held during the two-day conference. He said that awareness needs to be generated about the right to public services. He also emphasized upon electronic delivery and optimal utilisation of Information technology.

The conference was inaugurated yesterday and six technical sessions were held during the 2-day event.